Severe thunderstorm watch in western Big Bend, tri-state areas this evening

Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 14:24:03-04

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — A series of thunderstorms forecast to roll across the Florida/Alabama line region this afternoon is expected to have effects in the local tri-state, Lake Seminole, and western Big Bend counties this evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the western half of the ABC 27 service area until 9:00 tonight.

The main hazards from these storms will be strong wind gusts that can cause damage and other wind-related hazards. Lightning will become frequent with thunderstorms. Times of heavy rain can cause rapid accumulations that can lead to isolated flash flooding.

