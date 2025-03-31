Watch Now
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through Monday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of our area for Monday afternoon until 6 PM Monday evening.

Storms moving through the area during this time have the capability of producing damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Please have multiple ways to get alerts for warnings as the line of storms moves through.

Power outages are also possible, so make sure all electronic devices are charged.

For a detailed forecast visit our weather article here.

