Severe threat Monday means impacts to our afternoon and evening drive times

Severe weather chances increase throughout the day Monday
'Enhanced' or 3/5 risk for severe weather in our neighborhoods
Storm arrival likely early afternoon through early evening
Most widespread threat- damaging wind gusts for the Big Bend and South Georgia
Safest place to take shelter is an interior room
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Severe storm potential increases for the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday afternoon and evening.

Storm arrival time looks to be around 2-3 PM for our tri-state neighborhoods.

Storms move from the northwest to southeast throughout the evening.

Our southeast Georgia and Big Bend neighborhoods will be the last to see storms, and storms exit our neighborhoods by 8-9 PM Monday night.

Storm timing lines up with a lot of our drives home from work or school.

This means it will be important to take time to look at what is happening in your neighborhood as storms move through.

You do not want to be caught out while storms pass.

STORM TIMING:
TRI-STATE (Alabama, Florida, Georgia line)- around 2-3 PM arrival
TALLAHASSEE to VALDOSTA- around 3-5 PM arrival
SOUTHEAST GA and BIG BEND- around 4-6 PM arrival

Storms move out by 8-9 PM Monday evening

IMPACTS:
Damaging wind is the most widespread threat.
We cannot rule out a tornado.
Small hail is also possible.

Downed trees and power lines are possible in higher wind impacted neighborhoods.
This would mean isolated to scattered power outages late afternoon and early evening.
Difficult travel due to the timing of storms during rush hour is also likely. Make sure you are not heading out into severe storms.

Find an interior room of a home with foundation.
A room without windows is preferable.

Mobile homes and cars are not safe places to be during a severe storm or tornado warning.

