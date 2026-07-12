Severe thunderstorm watch continues for several local counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect this Sunday afternoon for several counties in southern Georgia and a few in the eastern Florida Big Bend.

The watch will expire at 8:00 p.m., and covers Madison, Taylor, and Lafayette counties in the Big Bend, plus most of southern Georgia's tier of local counties.

Several counties previously included in the watch, including Decatur and Leon, have been dropped from the watch, as severe weather is no longer expected in the Lake Seminole region and the western Big Bend.

Scattered thunderstorms moving to the northeast across the state line region contain occasionally strong wind gusts that can be locally intense. These storms will also produce frequent lightning. A chance for small to moderate hail also exists.

Tornadoes are not anticipated to be a threat with today's thunderstorms.

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