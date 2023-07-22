Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm watch covers entire local region this afternoon

Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 12:52:40-04

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — A series of thunderstorms is forecast to roll across the Florida/Georgia state line counties this afternoon, causing downpours, strong gusty winds, and a chance for occasional hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all counties in the ABC 27 service area and is in effect until 8:00 tonight.

The main hazards from these storms will be strong wind gusts that can cause damage and other wind-related hazards. Lightning will become frequent with thunderstorms. Times of heavy rain can cause rapid accumulations that can lead to isolated flash flooding. A few storms are capable of creating small or moderate hail.

