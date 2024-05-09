Severe storms in two rounds Thursday and Friday for South Georgia and the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The next 36 hours will be active across the Big Bend and South Georgia as far as weather goes.

Round 1: Thursday afternoon through evening:

Thursday afternoon and early evening, we are watching a cluster of storms move through ahead of a cold front.

These storms will likely hold in South Georgia, but we cannot rule out one or two moving into parts of North Florida Thursday evening.

These storms be ahead of a cold front as a small grouping of storms with the potential for severe weather.

Storms could contain gust wind, heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado.

Timing of the first round of storms looks to be around 3-6 PM moving into parts of South Georgia until the early evening hours as they move out.

Round 2: Friday morning through late-afternoon

Round 2 of storm activity then moves through as a cold front pushes in. Storms will be more linear here.

Timing of these storms will mostly be Friday mid-morning (when some of us hit the roads) through Friday early evening/late afternoon.

During this time, area-wide storms are possible. These storms potentially include gusty wind, hail, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado within the leading line of storms.

We will be keeping a close eye on these storm threats and their timing as we head into Thursday afternoon.

You will be the First to Know of any changes to timing or threat levels to your neighborhood.

