Severe storms could contain hail, damaging wind, and a few tornadoes for South Georgia and the Big Bend Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Strong to severe storms will impact the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday morning through afternoon.

This storm system will move west to east throughout the morning. Expect impacts to morning and afternoon drives.

Please take shelter if a warning is issued for you.

Storms could include large hail, damaging wind, and/or a few tornadoes.

The biggest threat with Friday's storms will be damaging wind.

This system is in association with a cold front driving through the southeast through our end of the week forecast.

The weekend looks dry, clear, and calm, but please have multiple ways to get alerts Friday.