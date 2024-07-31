Scorcher midweek as 'feels like' temperatures climb to the triple digit teens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A scorcher is expected for midweek with highs in the mid 90s but heat indices in the triple digits for some of our neighborhoods.

Leftover moisture and afternoon heat combine to bump those 'feels like' temperatures have enough for Heat Advisories to be issued for all of our neighbors.

Stay hydrated and cool! It will be easy to get overheated, and it will be hard to cool off if you do.

Afternoon storms will be the only relief from the heat Wednesday afternoon. We have another round of scattered showers mostly through Southeast Georgia and even in the Big Bend.

Some storms could contain gusty wind at times and heavy rain.

Highs stay in the mid 90s for the next few afternoons. This means heat indices could potentially climb to the triple digits continuously over the next several afternoons.