Scattered weekend showers and storms

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — With a high pressure off to our east helping move in moisture from the Gulf, showers and storms are already being seen across the Big Bend and south Georgia.

As we work through the weekend, a front will approach. As it does so, it will have even more moisture ahead of it. This will allow for a good amount of shower and storm activity through the weekend and start of the work week.

The speed and route of the cold front will determine how far into the workweek elevated rain chances go.

The front is expected to stall, but if it stalls across the Big Bend, rain chances will remain in place. However, if it moves through and stalls out just to our south, drier conditions will be seen.

Temperatures will be held in the 80s for highs due to the cloud cover and rainfall with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Once the font moves through, highs will drop to the 70s and lows will be back in the 60s.

It is safe to say that any outdoor plans over the weekend should have an indoor back up!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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