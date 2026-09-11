Scattered weekend rain coverage

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The sun will show in between clouds and passing showers throughout the weekend, but most will escape the rain.

The activity Friday will diminish around sunset and we will be left with scattered clouds through the overnight.

Saturday morning will start off with partly cloudy skies as temperatures work their way up into the low 90s throughout the afternoon.

Isolated then scattered showers are expected Saturday starting at around 11 a.m. - noon. They will be in the come-and-go variety, but will not be a washout! Any outdoor plans should be kept in place, but keep in mind that you may have to run indoors to let a shower or two pass.

Sunday looks to have slightly lower coverage, but we will keep the afternoon showers around.

Overall, very typical summer conditions as highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.