Scattered storms to start the week before small taste of Fall returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While not everyone will see storms on Monday, it’s a good idea to keep a rain jacket handy to avoid getting caught in scattered showers and storms that develop.

Storm activity will build Monday afternoon through the early evening, and you may walk out to a shower or storm in your neighborhood.

As a cold front moves through, drier air will slowly follow.

The front is expected to stall to our south, which means a few isolated storms are still possible on Tuesday.

Rain chances trend downward through the rest of the week.

By Thursday, sunshine will replace the clouds, with highs in the upper 80s.

Lows by late week will dip into the upper 60s.

While this isn’t a major drop in temperatures, it will bring a refreshing taste of fall with slightly cooler, crisper mornings—especially for early September.

