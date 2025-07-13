Scattered storms set to stick around through sunset

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the week kicks off, so do the showers and storms.

Sunday night is expected to be a warm one with some showers remaining in the forecast.

Lows overnight will be in the mid 70s, but it will be humid!

The rain we saw Sunday is just the start to a wet week ahead.

As a low pushes west across Florida and into the Gulf, it is expected to bring lots of rain along with it.

Monday's highs will be in the upper 90s yet again with the heat index well into the 100s.

The only relief you'll get from the heat is if you find yourself underneath a shower. But as the shower pushes out, the sun will be right back out, quickly heating it back up.

Make sure to stay hydrated and dry this week!

