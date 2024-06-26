Scattered storms only relief from afternoon heat Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another day, another Heat Advisory for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Highs Wednesday climb to the mid to upper 90s.

Heat will not be quite as warm as Tuesday's highs of the triple digits, but we still are adding in humidity.

This will still make 'feels like' temperatures hold steady in the low 100s Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Make sure you are staying hydrated and cool. It will be easy to overheat from prolonged excursion outside.

The only saving grace from the hot and humid weather will be the scattered storms that develop through afternoon hours.

We will have plenty of daytime heating and atmospheric moisture for storms to develop through late-afternoon and early evening hours.

Some storms will contain heavy downpours at times.

Luckily, this can help cool us off temporarily through afternoon hours though!

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion to help you and your neighbors stay safe: