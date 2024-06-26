Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Scattered storms only relief from afternoon heat Wednesday

Scattered storms help with relief from heat Wednesday
Scattered showers provide relief from heat for afternoon
Heat Advisories in play Wednesday
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jun 26, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another day, another Heat Advisory for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Highs Wednesday climb to the mid to upper 90s.
Heat will not be quite as warm as Tuesday's highs of the triple digits, but we still are adding in humidity.

This will still make 'feels like' temperatures hold steady in the low 100s Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Make sure you are staying hydrated and cool. It will be easy to overheat from prolonged excursion outside.

The only saving grace from the hot and humid weather will be the scattered storms that develop through afternoon hours.

We will have plenty of daytime heating and atmospheric moisture for storms to develop through late-afternoon and early evening hours.

Some storms will contain heavy downpours at times.

Luckily, this can help cool us off temporarily through afternoon hours though!

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion to help you and your neighbors stay safe:

Symptoms and signs of heat exhaustion
Symptoms and signs of heat exhaustion

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood