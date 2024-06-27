Scattered storms help keep us cooler Thursday, some stronger storms possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday brings scattered showers through the morning and afternoon for South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Storms move west to east throughout the day with some storms moving onshore from the southwest for our coastline neighborhoods.

In South Georgia, some storms may be stronger to severe with gusty wind being the biggest threat from storms.

The good news is that these scattered storms will keep our highs closer to normal.

Before storms arrive, highs still climb to the low 90s.

Storm activity ramps up before most of us hit our peak heating hours (2-4 PM) Thursday afternoon.

Storms may keep you from your normal outdoor plans, but at least the A/C will not have to work as hard!

Highs return to the mid 90s Friday with scattered storms still possible- especially for the I-10 corridor and Big Bend neighborhoods.

Weekend weather will bring HOT temperatures. Rain chances lower Saturday, but highs rise! Expect near triple digit highs Saturday.