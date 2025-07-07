Scattered storms dissipate after sunset; humidity sticks around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The work week started off with lots of rain across the area and we are only going to get more as the week goes on.

Scattered storms will become isolated Monday evening before eventually dissipating.

Lows overnight will be in the mid 70s.

The heat and humidity is not going anywhere and will remain in the forecast for the remainder of the week. Highs will be in the low 90s, but will be feeling a lot warmer!

Rain chances will also stick around and increase throughout the week with the highest chances being Friday and into the weekend as showers and storms become more widespread.

With Chantal slowly dissipating, the tropics are quiet for now with no formation expected within the next 7 days.

