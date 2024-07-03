Scattered storms around Wednesday for your pre-July 4th travel plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs Wednesday stay in the low 90s, but humidity will once again be high!

This will help trigger afternoon and early evening storms across our neighborhoods.

Expect most of us to at least hear some rumbles of thunder throughout the afternoon.

Some storms will produce heavy downpours at times. A lot of people are hitting the road Wednesday night to get to their July 4th destination. If that's you, make sure you know where the storms and downpours are happening before heading out.

This could cause for some tricky travel this afternoon.

July 4th (Thursday) morning's forecast looks mostly dry with a stray coastal shower possible.

Otherwise morning travel will be your best bet for July 4th. The afternoon brings another round of scattered storms to the forecast.

Yes, unfortunately this may mean you have to head indoors from the BBQ or away from the lake or river until storms pass.

These will not be all-day storms, so the good news is you can get back out there within hours.

For your firework forecast, storms will not be as widespread after sunset, but a few storms will be around for your pre-firework forecast still.