Scattered storms and warm temperatures

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thanks to a low pressure, we are starting the week off with higher moisture levels which will also cause showers and storms.

This trend will continue through Wednesday. Highs will generally be in the low 90s and the bulk of rain activity will join in through the afternoon and evening.

The first day of fall is Tuesday and although it won't be feeling like it the day off, towards the end of the week is when we will see a hint of the season.

The low pressure will eventually lift north and out of our area and a cold front will sweep through. This will allow daytime highs to drop to average in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows to drop to the mid to upper 60s. We will also draw back the moisture as some drier air will try and work its way in. As a result, lower rain chances are expected towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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