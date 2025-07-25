Scattered showers linger; warm and clear night ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The shower activity is expected to continue through sunset, but will eventually clear overnight with warm temperatures.

Some moisture that is left in the air from the passing low is helping fuel some showers and storms across the area.

These showers will hug our western neighborhoods as the low moves west.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

We start to see lower rain chances Saturday as the low moves out and a high moves in.

A high will start to move in across the Florida peninsula, drying up our weather and increasing temperatures.

Highs are expected to climb to the upper 90s Saturday and triple digits starting Sunday.

Heat advisories are certain with extreme heat warnings possible if heat indices exceed 113 degrees.

Stay hydrated and cool this weekend!

