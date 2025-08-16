Scattered afternoon storms return Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storm activity ramps up Sunday afternoon with scattered showers developing again near the I-75 corridor and moving west through the afternoon.

A north and easterly wind helps drive storms from the Atlantic Coast over to parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Storm activity will help keep highs a little cooler Sunday afternoon.

Next week, the story changes slightly.

We have a warm up as rain chances go down.

Get ready for a few days of only very isolated shower chances and temperatures near the mid-90s.

