Say goodbye to drier days: Shady breaks from the sun a little warmer in the Big Bend and South Georgia Thurs.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our days of relaxing in the shade with a light sweater are gone for now (unless you like to sweat for relaxation- no judgment).

Highs Thursday climb to the upper 70s, but humidity also increases.

Our cool, dry air from the north will be a thing of the past.

Wind shifts in from the south Thursday afternoon.

This brings us air that warms as it sweeps across the warm waters of Apalachee Bay and Gulf of Mexico.

This warmer air also contains a lot more moisture (*see: air movement over warm bodies of water).

We find cloud cover increasing Thursday.

Rain holds off until Friday, and even then, most of it stays to our north.

We cannot rule out an isolated shower on Friday afternoon though.

A cold front drops down from northwest to southeast across our area during this time.

Behind the front, drier air returns, but temperatures do not take the big drop like they did behind the last cold front earlier this week.

So the weekend forecast? Drier but still warm in the upper 70s and low 80s (what we typically expect for this time of year).

