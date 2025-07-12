Saturday Tropics Check: Low expected to move west across Florida peninsula

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center marked a possible area of tropical development over the eastern Gulf.

It currently has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days.

This is in anticipation of a low set to move westward across the Florida peninsula and into the eastern Gulf mid to late next week, where it could possibly strengthen into a tropical system.

If development occurs, it would be mid-to-late next week.

As of right now, this is expected to bring lots of rain to our area even if there is no development.

The next name on the list is Dexter.

We will continue to keep an eye on this system and will keep you updated both on air and online.

