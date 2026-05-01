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Saturday Storm Setup: Strong to severe storms possible

Saturday severe chances and threats
ABC 27
Saturday severe chances and threats
Saturday severe chances and threats
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fl — A majority of the viewing area has been upgraded to a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather Saturday meaning severe storms in the scattered variety are possible.

Threats: The main threats remain as gusty winds, lightning, and small hail with a chance for isolated tornadoes.

Severe storm chances Saturday
Severe storm chances Saturday

Timing: Strong storms could start as early as Friday night and linger into Saturday morning. However, the bulk of any severe activity is expected later in the morning Saturday and through the afternoon.

Forecast in Focus SAT 6 a.m.
Forecast in Focus SAT 6 a.m.

Weather Setup: A front is currently stalled along the coast as of Friday morning. A low pressure will ride the front moving in the easterly direction later Friday evening, eventually lifting the stalled front as a warm front. This places warm, moist air in our area, setting up the atmosphere for unstable conditions. As the low approaches, a cold front will be dragged along with it. Conditions are in place for strong to severe storms as the cold front moves through.

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