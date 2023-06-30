TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of a weakening high-pressure zone along with naturally strong early-summer sunshine will cause temperatures to soar over the holiday weekend.

As moisture levels increase Saturday and beyond, the mix of heat and mugginess can trigger oppressively hot sensations around the Big Bend and southern Georgia.

Anticipating feels-like (heat index) values exceeding 108° Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service will put a Heat Advisory into effect starting at 11:00 a.m. The advisory includes most central and Big Bend inland areas, along with the majority of southern Georgia counties.

High heat-index values can create extra strain on the bodies of people and pets alike. It is advised to find cool breaks in shade and air-conditioning, limit exposure to direct sunlight, and stay hydrated by drinking water often.

Similar conditions are expected Sunday, with a slight drop in overall temperatures by the Fourth of July.