Saturday morning First To Know Tropics check (08/13/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Moisture is gathered around the northern Gulf, where a weak low-pressure system is drifting to the west this weekend. The system will not influence or change the forecast pattern for the Big Bend and surrounding regions. Its development chances are very low as the moisture source is carried toward the Texas coastline in the next two days.

A few disturbances exist in the tropical eastern side of the North Atlantic but none of them currently have good chances for development through the middle of next week.