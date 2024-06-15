Saturday morning First To Know Tropics check (06/15/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Deep moisture in south Florida decreases as the earlier low-pressure system move farther east of the mid-Atlantic coast. The system itself won't turn into a tropical low.

A persistent zone of tropical moisture remains in the western Caribbean and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through this weekend and next week. High pressure near us will direct this moisture source to the northwest, meaning the threat of heavy rain and possible tropical disturbance developments will be focused on the western Gulf and adjacent coastlines of Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana.

Effects from tropical systems, if they form, are not expected to be experienced here in the Big Bend region.