Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast: Dangerous heat expected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday is going to be the start to a dangerous heat wave with highs soaring into triple digits Sunday.

As a high pressure moves in, it will bring much drier air which will be quickly increasing our high temperatures!

Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings are expected as highs will be in the triple digits and heat indices possibly reaching upwards of 115°.

It is important to avoid outdoor activities for an extended period of time as this heat is going to be very dangerous.

If you do have to be outside, please make sure to keep yourself hydrated and cool!

Rain chances are low through Saturday as the high will be bringing much drier air with it.

