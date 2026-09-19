Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (9/19/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — As the high pressure continues to break apart, dew point temperatures are on the rise.

As a low pressure moves in from the east, showers and storms will return Saturday afternoon and evening.

It won't be a washout, so any outdoor plans should be kept in place with a backup that is indoors.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s but feel like the upper 90s due to higher humidity.

A similar set up is in store for Sunday as scattered showers and storms follow us into the next week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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