Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (9/12/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A mix of sun and clouds will be seen for most across the Big Bend and south Georgia Saturday morning with isolated showers possible in the later parts of the morning.

Rain coverage will become more scattered throughout the afternoon, however, outdoor plans should be kept in place. Just make sure to have a back up indoors as a few showers may pass over your neighborhood.

It will not be a washout by any means!

Highs will climb to the low 90s for most with a few neighborhoods who see more sunshine reaching the mid 90s.

Any shower activity will diminish around sunset.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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