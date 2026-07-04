Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (7/4/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy 4th of July!

As you head out to celebrate, make sure to pack plenty of water and it wouldn't hurt to grab an umbrella as well.

We'll be starting off with mostly sunny skies, but the clouds will build throughout the late morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will quickly climb back into the upper 90s with feels like temperatures ranging between 105-110°.

Afternoon showers and storms are expected, but they will be staying isolated. The Big Bend can expect a bulk of the activity as it will mainly be sea breeze driven. The activity won't linger for too long and is expected to clear out shortly after sunset.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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