Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (6/27/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Partly cloudy skies will be the sight through the morning and afternoon for most as shower activity will be present, but not as scattered.

Temperatures will quickly rise into the 80s as early as 8:30 - 9 a.m. and right back into the 90s by 11 a.m..

Feels like temperatures will reach the triple digits for most, so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

Shower activity will start at around 1 p.m., but it will not be as much as we have seen throughout the week. Plans should be good to go!

If you do find yourself underneath a shower, it should not linger for long.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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