Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (4/18/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We started off the morning with a few patches of fog, but the warm air will quickly allow that to dissipate.

Temperatures will warm up fast throughout the day, eventually reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will be coming out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph. When warm temperatures, breezy conditions and dry conditions mix, it allows for increased fire risk. A Fire Weather Watch is in place from Saturday to Monday for all counties.

ABC 27 Fire Weather Watch

Make sure to stay hydrated as temperatures could reach dangerous levels if you are outdoors for an extended period of time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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