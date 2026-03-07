Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (3/7/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting off the morning with patches of fog yet again as humidity levels continue to rise.

Temperatures will warm to the low to mid 80s this afternoon featuring partly cloudy skies.

Isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out in the afternoon due to heating and the sea breeze. However, it should not be as many as Friday, so nothing to cancel plans over.

If storms do develop, some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and small hail possible.

Patches of fog are likely as we move into the night and overnight hours.

