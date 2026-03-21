Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (3/21/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting off on the chilly side, but not for long!

Temperatures will get back into the warm 80s for daytime highs as Spring is in full swing!

Sunshine will fill the skies again today with not a chance for any rainfall. A high pressure to our southwest will help keep the skies clear and the temperatures warm.

If you have any outdoor plans, the weather is looking perfect for any time of day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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