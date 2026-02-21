Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (2/21/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front will slowly approach the area today, giving us cloud cover and showers ahead of it.

A bulk of the shower activity will be overnight tonight into early Sunday morning. Isolated storms within the line have the capability of becoming severe with the main concern being gusty winds up to 40-60 mph. All of south Georgia and parts of the Big Bend have been placed in a level 1 out of 5 (Marginal) risk for severe weather.

Once the cold front passes, attention will turn to the significant drop in temperatures. Sunday's highs will stay in the 60s with overnight lows Sunday dropping to the 30s. So break out the jackets!

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side to start the week and slowly warm up each day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.