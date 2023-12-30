Saturday morning First to Know forecast (12/30/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of drier air is nestled between a broad low-pressure swirl well to our north and a source of moisture to our south, mainly moving west. The northern edge of that southern moisture can scrape our coastal and offshore areas with passing cloudiness. Otherwise, sunshine will be abundant. To get temps to warm up, we'll need all the sunshine we can get! West to northwest winds tap into the cold pool of air from the north and will help our highs stay below average today in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, with areas of clear sky and lighter wind, we can experience a few hours around freezing before Sunday's sunrise; forecast lows will be in the low to mid 30s with isolated upper 20s possible.

The afternoon of New Year's Eve will be warmer with more of a southerly wind setting up. Scattered clouds are possible in the hours before midnight, but there will be no rain locally with temps in the 40s.

