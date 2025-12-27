Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (12/27/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting off the morning with a good amount of fog across the Big Bend and south Georgia.

The sun will quickly get rid of it and eventually help warm temperatures back up to the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

A few clouds will build throughout the day due to heating and moisture being pushed in from the Gulf. However, a high pressure system to our south is keeping the showers away.

Overall, a perfect day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures because a significant cool down is quickly approaching next week.

