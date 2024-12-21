Saturday morning First to Know forecast (12/21/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cold front that came through our area early today is enhancing the chill and causing a faster temp decline into the 30s before dawn. Winds around 10 mph will cause the wind chill effect to make things feel more like the mid 20s when the sun comes up.

We'll have sunshine all around during the day, but the flow of cold air will slow the warming trend. The 40s continue until late-morning, with readings peaking in the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Winds will decrease this evening as the sky remains clear. However, temps will reach the 40s fairly quickly after sundown. Some 30s will appear before midnight.

Sunday morning will start in the lower 30s, cold enough for a light freeze and some frost. Highs will rebound to around 60°.

The days leading to Christmas will be near average with the temperatures with sunshine and few clouds. Christmas morning will be quite a bit warmer than this weekend with lows around 50° and highs in the lower 70s. More clouds will be around, along with an isolated shower chance.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist