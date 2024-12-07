Saturday morning First to Know forecast (12/07/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a frosty and even freezing morning in most inland neighborhoods, a steady warming rebound is forecast for the day ahead.

Readings will rise into the 50s by midday, and afternoon highs are likely in the lower 60s. Sunshine and few clouds will help in the warm-up.

Sunday morning will remain cold, but freezing temperatures are avoidable in most cases. With wind shifting to the southeast and a few more clouds mixing in, highs will make a run toward 70°.

A warmer stretch goes into the middle of next week. But, a slow-moving front to our west will prolong times of cloudiness and bring about occasional showers in western areas, spreading across the region by later Tuesday and Wednesday. A few thunderstorms are possible but severe-weather chances remain low.

And yes, it will turn colder again late next week. Be ready.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist