Saturday morning First to Know forecast (11/30/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've had stretches of warm this fall, but cold season seems to be kicking into a higher gear! The rush of northerly winds — generally around 5 to 15 mph today — and the cold air contained in them will keep readings very chilly all day and night.

After morning temps in the 30s, upper cloud cover will blend in with today's sunshine as a gradual warm-up starts. Winds from the north will sustain the cold trend, as forecast highs will be in the 50s to near 60°.

Evening conditions feature clear to mostly clear sky conditions and readings falling quickly into the 40s. Inland temps will drop into the 30s even before midnight. A wider light freeze is expected Sunday morning, including inland Big Bend counties, for lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

It will be sunnier on Sunday afternoon but still chilly with highs in the 60s.

The cold air source will be reinforced Monday and Tuesday, when highs top out in the 50s with a clear sky, setting up another set of freezing conditions on Tuesday morning. A temp rebound is expected by midweek.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist