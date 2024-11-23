Saturday morning First to Know forecast (11/23/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cold temperatures will make the morning air feel a bit sharp! A light wind with temps in the 30s to 40° will add to the wind chill effect. But as the sun rises, there will be a swift rebound in those chilly readings.

Sunshine will be abundant all weekend with limited mid-afternoon clouds. Highs today will be in the mid 60s with an ongoing light northwest wind flow.

Sunday morning will be nearly as cold in the 30s to near 40° at sunrise, and frost can re-develop around that time. The afternoon starts a warming trend with highs near 70°.

Seventies will become more common in the days leading to Thanksgiving. A weak front will keep us from getting too hot, but another cooler snap won't come our way until Friday. Thanksgiving Day features areas of clouds and a slight chance of showers with a cold front.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist