Saturday morning First to Know forecast (11/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today will be filled with sunshine, which, after a chilly morning in the 40s, will do its job to warm the air through the 60s and 70s in the afternoon. But highs will top out in the mid 70s, not too far above average. Winds will be light from the northeast and east.

Games at FAMU and VSU will be ideal, with a mainly clear sky, low humidity, and mild afternoon readings transitioning to chillier levels by evening.

Sunday offers another cold start with 40s under a clear sky that end up going into the 70s in the afternoon. A few thin clouds will pass through, but sunshine will still be abundant.

Early next work week will be a tad warmer, close to 80°, before a stronger cold front combines with leftover tropical moisture from Sara (a Caribbean tropical storm that will weaken before next week) to create a rainier pattern locally. We'll be monitoring for thunderstorm chances and any severe-weather risk, but they appear low at this point. The end of next week is set to be turning colder than average.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist