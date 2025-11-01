Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (11/1/2025)

Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast
ABC 27
Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast
Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s, but the sun is out!

Little to no cloud cover is expected for the remainder of the day and fall conditions will be sticking around.

With a light breeze out of the east, temperatures throughout the day will be feeling on par in the 60s and 70s.

Sunshine continues to be the story! Sunday will bring more cloud cover and scattered showers later in the day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood