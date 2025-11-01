Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (11/1/2025)

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s, but the sun is out!

Little to no cloud cover is expected for the remainder of the day and fall conditions will be sticking around.

With a light breeze out of the east, temperatures throughout the day will be feeling on par in the 60s and 70s.

Sunshine continues to be the story! Sunday will bring more cloud cover and scattered showers later in the day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.