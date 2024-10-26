Saturday morning First to Know forecast (10/26/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures that start off in the mid 50s to 60° this morning will swiftly warm up with just a few hours of complete sunshine. That plus a light northwest wind will boost temps into the 80s by midday, with forecast highs topping out in the upper 80s in the mid-afternoon. It's won't be all too humid, but being in full sunlight will be a hot experience in the daytime hours.

Any puffy clouds that form will decrease and dissipate in the early evening, so gametime conditions for the FAMU Rattlers (and any other evening activity happening in our neighborhoods) will feature cooling temperatures and a clear sky for the evening.

Sunday will be very similar, with the effects of drier air and a zone of high pressure nearby. Lows will be near 60° and highs will return to the mid and upper 80s.

Next week offers a slight shift in our pattern that introduces a trickle of moisture from the Atlantic into the region, causing a few more clouds during the afternoons and a slim chance for a couple of streaming showers. Rain coverage and accumulation will be limited overall.

