Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (10/2/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — As tropical moisture remains in place, the showers will stick with us this weekend.

For Saturday, the majority of the activity will be seen throughout the afternoon and evening. However, not everyone will get in on the activity as it will be scattered.

So, any outdoor plans should have a back up that is indoors as showers will be in the come-and-go variety.

Showers will get started once daytime heating gets going as highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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