Saturday morning First to Know forecast (10/19/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are set up for fine weekend outdoor weather — especially if you prefer some chill in the mornings and warming sunlight in the afternoons.

After another cool start, today's highs will get bumped up to around 80° aided by sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Being in direct sunlight can get you feeling quite warm, but a breeze around seven to 14 mph, along with some shade, can offset some of that warmth.

Sunday's weather won't be much different. Tonight's lows will be in the low to mid 50s with few clouds and many areas of clear sky. Minimal day-to-day changes in the overall features around us are expected, meaning Sunday highs will return to the lower 80s.

Next week's conditions also won't be drastically changing; the northeast flow will continue with a few more scattered clouds. A bit of Atlantic moisture will cause lows to climb closer to 60°, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist