Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (10/11/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waking up Saturday morning temperatures will stick in the 60s until the afternoon, giving us a little fall feel!

A low pressure system will move northward just to our east and could get close enough to give our area enough moisture to pop up a shower throughout the day. Other than that, the day will feature partly cloudy skies.

Highs will try to make it to the 80s, but some may stay in the 70s throughout the day.

Overall, the weekend is looking to be filled with a good mix of sun and clouds with slightly cooler temperatures.

