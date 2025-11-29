Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (1/29/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The showers will be staying away yet again Saturday, however, small amounts of moisture will start to creep back in.

Starting off the day in the 30s and 40s with little cloud coverage, but we will eventually climb to the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Upper level winds will shift to become southerly, allowing for moisture to be pushed in from the Gulf which will pop up some clouds.

Overall, a mix of sun and clouds and a perfect day for any outdoor activities!

