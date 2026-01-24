Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (1/24/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will feel fairly muggy outside today as humidity levels continue to be on the higher side.

This is contributing to cloud cover and a few showers later in the day. Highs will stick to the upper 60s to low 70s. A warm front will sweep through today not allowing for any winter weather across our area.

However, a cold front will approach Sunday, leading to showers and storms Sunday evening and overnight. Isolated storms do have the possibility of becoming strong to severe with the main threats being gusty winds with a brief tornado possible.

Another drop in temperatures behind the front come Monday morning where highs will struggle to reach the 50s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.