Saturday Morning First to Know Forecast (1/10/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warm, muggy conditions will be sticking around for a little while longer before a cold front drops temperatures and clears skies.

The morning fog will slowly get eaten up as the air dries out throughout the morning, but the clouds still stick with us for the rest of the day. Highs will remain in the upper 70s with high humidity.

Showers will move through this evening as early as 7-8 p.m. for northwestern neighborhoods and then moving east from there. Eventually reaching eastern neighborhoods overnight.

A few isolated storms have the possibility to become severe with the main threat being gusty winds with possible weak rotation. This would mainly be for northwestern neighborhoods as the storms are expected to weaken as they move eastward.

Make sure to take any outdoor objects inside that can be easily picked up and tossed around by gusty winds.

Once the showers and cold front passes, temperatures will waste no time dropping, staying in the 60s for highs Sunday and 30s overnight Sunday into Monday.

