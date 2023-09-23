Saturday morning First To Know forecast (09/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Welcome to the season of autumn, officially! Morning temperatures are at an appropriate level for the occasion, as the clear sky and very dry air allow steady cooling. But once the sun comes up, the temps will shoot up through the late morning and the afternoon. Average highs are still in the mid and upper 80s for this time of season and that's where today's highs will end up, with a couple of areas close to 90° in the mid-afternoon. The air will not be too humid, so higher feels-like values aren't a major concern. A few puffy clouds will float by but sunshine will prevail with a light northwest wind. Evening readings will cool off into the 70s, with more 60s appearing in the late-night hours. Sunday will feature similar weather with the next best chances for rain not arriving until the middle of the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist